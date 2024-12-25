Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Making THIS Wholesome Gesture For Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. After They Missed One Another By Minutes At LAX

Relationships and marriages are all about making efforts and it seems no one can do that better than Sarah Michelle Gellar. The actress recently talked about leaving a heartfelt note and coffee for her husband after they missed one another within a span of minutes at LAX.

For the unversed, Gellar is currently busy with the promotions of her brand new show titled, Dexter: Original Sin (Prequel to Dexter), and Prinze Jr. has been reportedly equipped with shooting if the I Know What You Did Last Summer in Sydney, Australia.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress conversed with People magazine, during which she was asked how they manage to parent their two children and make time for each other with such busy schedules. She responded by saying, “This is actually funny.”

Gellar continued by saying that she came back with her children from Australia because after the holiday they had to go back to school. The actress shared that her husband was still there. She revealed that on Wednesday she left to go to Brazil and her flight took off at noon and Prinze Jr.’s flight landed at 12:15 from Australia. She asked, “Isn't that funny?”

The performer further said, “We were like, 'I think that might be his plane coming in.' It was actually funny, though, because we shared a driver to pick us up, and so I put a little note that I wrote for him in the morning [and] I put his coffee, so it was ready when he got off the plane.” Gellar stated that she had it all “ready” for The Girl In The Pool actor.

By sharing such sweet stories the actress is truly proving that individuals on the internet are not wrong when they ship Gellar and Prinze Jr. online and share wholesome videos of the two, after seeing which, many netizens can't help but swoon over the same.

