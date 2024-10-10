'Saved Some Money on CGI': Fans React To Aaron Pierre's Casting In Lanterns; Deets INSIDE

After a number of casting rumors, Aaron Pierre has been officially announced to play the Green Lantern, John Stewart, in the DC Universe’s upcoming series Lanterns. This series, produced by HBO, will mark the first television venture from DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

For those unfamiliar, John Stewart is a beloved superhero and widely regarded as the most iconic Green Lantern. He also holds significance as one of DC's first Black super-powered characters.

Moreover, the Justice League animated series that we all have grown up watching saw Stewart's presence, who teamed up with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Hawkgirl, as well as The Martian Manhunter.

Well, this actually happens to be big news, following which the highly eager fanatics of the DC Universe took their emotions to social media, expressing joy and anticipation.

“And he's already got the green eyes. Saved some money on the CGI. Good choice,” a user mentioned, as seen on Reddit.

With the mind-blowing announcement, another Reddit user was seen stating the old actor would be “someone who can carry a franchise. Definitely look forward to Lanterns.”

The ones who saw his acting skills in the Netflix project also expressed, “Awesome! Dude killed it in Rebel Ridge.” Calling his persona "commanding,” another comment on Reddit read, “Absolutely the former soldier John Stewart on display.”

Advertisement

With his commanding presence and fitting features, it seems that Aaron Piere is poised to deliver a stellar portrayal of John Stewart in Lanterns.

“Holy c**p the angles on this man's face; he was made for comic book movies,” a user posted, while another comment read, “He looks almost identical to the animated series John Stewart. His eyes are piercing as hell too,” as the user also mentioned being excited about the series.

With the announcement of the John Stewart actor, DC Studios has even named it's Hal Jordan who will be a part of the same series.

The Friday Night Lights and Early Edition star, Kyle Chandler, was officially welcomed into the DCU as Hal Jordan. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director posted an animated image of Hal Jordan along with a picture of Chandler on Instagram.

The CEO of DC Studios amazed everyone with the caption, “Welcome to the DCU, Kyle Chandler! Now our Hal Jordan in #Lanterns.”

Advertisement

As per ComicBook.com, the series Lanterns would follow the tale of a new recruit, John Stewart, and his mentor, the legend Hal Jordan, who will try to solve earth-based mysteries.

While no official date of release has been stated, the series will have these two intergalactic cops look into a murder case.

ALSO READ: Josh Brolin Turns Down Offer To Play THIS Role In HBO’s Green Lantern Series; Find Out More