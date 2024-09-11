Josh Brolin Turns Down Offer To Play THIS Role In HBO’s Green Lantern Series; Find Out More

Cine buffs were thrilled to learn that Josh Brolin had been offered a role in HBO's upcoming Lanterns series. However, recent reports, as per The Hollywood Reporter, suggest that the Gangster Squad actor had passed on this particular role.

The highly acclaimed actor was offered to play Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern-focused series, which discusses one of the most intriguing superheroes from the famous Detective Comics.

Surprisingly, it was the same character that Ryan Reynolds previously portrayed on screen in the 2011 Green Lantern movie, which was not very successful.

Multiple sources told the outlet that Josh Brolin was offered the role at the end of August this year, and by the end of last weekend, the actor from Only The Brave had made up his mind not to proceed with the series.

No further details have been revealed as of now.

The HBO superhero series Lanterns is currently looking for directors and casting, approaching big names such as Brolin. Meanwhile, Ozark’s Chris Mundy will be the showrunner of this eight-episode series, as per THR.

The same report suggests that Damon Lindelof, who is known for his skills in HBO’s other superhero-focused series, Watchmen, and the seminal TV show Lost, will be working as a co-writer of the aforementioned series along with Tom King, an Eisner Award-winning comics author.

Meanwhile, the show will be produced by HBO and will begin filming in January next year. The goal is to complete the filming by June.

The reports even state that the filming will be held in Atlanta. According to THR, the story would have a True Detective feel, as it follows a tale of Jordan mentoring a young Lantern, John Stewart. For those unaware, John Stewart was one of DC’s first Black superheroes.

Coming to Josh Brolin, the Labor Day star is not new to playing a comic book role on screen, as he had previously played the great Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in many movies.

Meanwhile, he even played another Marvel character, Cable, in Deadpool 2. Besides Brolin, who plays the role of Hal Jordan, a few more A-listers from the Hollywood film industry, such as Matthew McConaughey, were also rumored to appear in the same HBO series.

