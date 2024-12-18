Scarlett Johansson Says Colin Jost’s ‘Naughty Side’ Keeps Marriage Fun; READ

Scarlett Johansson does not shy away from gushing about her husband, Colin Jost. The actress recently spoke about her husband and the “naughty side” he has that keeps their married life “interesting.”

Johansson talked about Jost during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark in November, where she shared that her spouse is funny, has a “loving” persona, and is kind. She further stated, “He’s also got his naughty side, you know. That’s why he keeps it interesting,” per Page Six.

The Jojo Rabbit star was asked by host Mark Consuelos about Jost’s Staten Island Ferry purchase, which he made along with Pete Davidson back in 2022. The actress responded by saying, “That’s the naughty part I was talking about. It is, yep, still decommissioned.”

As per Inquisitr’s article, the ferry, which cost USD 280,000, has turned out to be more useful than just serving as a source of family enjoyment. The space was reportedly used for hosting the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Show in September.

On the show, the Avengers actress reflected on a discussion about renovating the ferry’s bathrooms for the A-list fashion industry guests who were going to attend the event.

She recalled her chat with Jost, saying, “I was like, ‘What’s happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms.’ And he was like, ‘No, I don’t actually know…’”

During the show, Johansson promoted the ferry as an event space and quipped that if anyone was looking for a place to host a Bat Mitzvah, they should visit “Rent-a-Ferry.com,” adding that it would really make their family “happy.”

For the unversed, the couple, who got married in 2020 in a private ceremony, has a son named Cosmo, as per People magazine.

