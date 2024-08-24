Throwback: When Scott Disick Got Called Out For Crushing on SIL Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian series has given fans a lot of insights into what's happening in the Kardashian family. The show has depicted the lives of Kardashian sisters and Jenner sisters and how they deal with things in their lives. In the show, we have often seen Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, around the family like a member. But do you know in the previous season of Kardashians, Scott said something about Khloe that made viewers angry? Scroll down to learn more.

In the previous season of The Kardashians, Scott made a disturbing statement about Khloe that was not taken well by fans. Ever since Kourtney left Scott and married Travis Baker, the musician, the family has been constantly in contact with the Disick. In one of the episodes, Kris and Khloe are trying to set up Scott with someone, knowing that he has been single since Kourtney left him.

He was asked about the kind of person he wanted to date. He jokingly looked at Khloe and asked about her height. Khloe too looked at Scott intending 'This Guy' and this made Scott laugh. Later, Kris said on camera that Scott must have a crush on Khloe. She complimented the Good American founder for being everyone's crush.

After the episode was aired, things took a different turn. Fans got furious over Disick's behavior and even Kris's statement. Fans were madly infuriated that Scott's statement was very inappropriate. Some fans even defended it, saying that it was just a joke and Scott wanted to see the reaction of both mother and daughter. Some said that Scott has been with the family through thick and thin and doesn't want the relationship to end on a bad note.

Another thing that infuriated the viewers was when Scott jokingly said that he wanted to spend a night with Khloe on his 40th birthday. Scott narrowly escaped a fatal car crash back in 2023 and suffered some serious back injuries. He joked that his back would be fine if he slept with Khloe. 'You and me on my 40th birthday.' The fans have not been able to forget this. They have constantly targeted Scott for such statements.

Talking about Khloe, she sees Got as a best friend and was previously involved with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Both have two kids, True and Tatum Thompson.

