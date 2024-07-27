SDCC 2024: From Vought Rising To Gen V Season 2; The Boys Makers Share Major Updates About Show's Spin-Offs

Last night at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Prime Video's show, a new spin-off series was announced, adding even more depth to The Boys universe. Among all the exciting news and hints, we also learned about the premiere date for Season 2 of Gen V. The San Diego Comic-Con panel featuring The Boys was full of surprises.

The Boys prequel series Vought Rising announced

A new prequel series entitled Vought Rising, related to Prime Video's The Boys, has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con. The new series stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.

It has been reported that The Boys series executive producer Paul Grellong will be both executive producer and showrunner for Vought Rising. Creator of the original show Eric Kripke made the announcement with executive producer Paul Grellong and actors Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash attending virtually. Additionally, Ackles has confirmed that his character in The Boys, Soldier Boy, is returning for Season 5.

From the Hall H stage, Kripke and Grellong enthusiastically pitched the new series as "a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought."

The origins of Soldier Boy and Stormfront share a lot in common. Soldier Boy was touted as the first American non-aging Supe. He was a product of Frederick Vought way back in World War II. In contrast, Stormfront was Frederick Vought's first successful test subject with Compound V, after which she married him and they moved to the U.S.

Gen V season 2 trailer unveiled at SDCC 2024

At Comic-Con San Diego 2024, the audience got an earlier preview of the very first Season 2 trailer for Gen V. It gave a first look at Hamish Linklater as a new character, Cipher, who serves as the dean of GodU, and it confirmed Chace Crawford's The Deep would appear following his Season 1 cameo.

In the footage, the audience saw that the main young cast members are back on campus, with Marie, Emma, and Jordan getting a ride to school from Cate in a prison van. Other scenes included Cate showing regret for her past behavior, Sam still playing the bad guy, and Marie fighting some unknown characters.

Gen V Season 2 was confirmed halfway through its first season, and filming started in May 2024. That production was delayed after star Chance Perdomo's tragic death. Right now, the second season is expected to be released next year. In the meantime, fans can stream the first season on Prime Video to get up to speed.

