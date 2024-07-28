SDCC 2024: Star Trek: Lower Decks Final Season Gets Promising Update With Premiere Date And New TEASER

One of the most loved animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks is all set to embark on its ride one last time. Paramount+ dropped the teaser trailer of the series on Saturday, and at the San Diego Comic-Con event, they even released first-look photos of the characters, its premiere date, and more.

At SDCC, along with the Paramount+ members, the stars who feature their voices for different characters, including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell were also present at Hall H. Along with them, the executive producers, Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan also appeared.

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ trailer and release date

The animated comedy series is in its final fifth season, and the trailer that recently dropped showed how the crew landed up with a task. The crew of U.S.S Cerritos, including Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford have been tasked to deal with closing the space potholes. But this wouldn’t have been a challenge for them if they didn’t have to take care of an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, along with their own career aspirations.

The fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is going to premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24, 2024, in the US and globally. However, after that, each episode will drop every Thursday, making the end of the season fall on December 19, 2024.

This upcoming season will revolve around the crew who are on the verge of getting promoted from being Lower Decks to their new Starfleet roles. They serve as a supporting crew on one of the Starfleet’s least important ships, U.S.S Cerritos. Will their new adventure help them achieve what they want? The rest of the narrative will show exactly that.

Know more about Star Trek: Lower Decks

Produced by CBS studio's animation team Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, Star Trek: Lower Decks’ executive producers are Kurtzman, McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. The series streams on Paramount+.

The Star Trek franchise includes the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Michelle Yeoh's starring the upcoming original movie Star Trek: Section 31 and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, have been slated to roll out on the floor later this year. Apart from that, all the seasons of the OG series Star Trek: Picard can be streamed on Paramount+.

