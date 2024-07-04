Now You See Me 3 Gets Release Date Update 8 Years After Previous Film; DEETS

Lionsgate Films gets You See Me 3 an official release date after years of being in production. The third installment follows You See Me 2 which was released nearly a decade ago in 2016, and will hit theatres later this year.

While plot details are still unknown, the ensemble cast of the thieving magicians will return for their third act, not sure if the final.

When will Now You See Me 3 be released?

Now You See Me 3 is set to release on November 14, 2025, Lionsgate announced on Tuesday, July 2, per Deadline. While the update itself comes eight years after the last Now You See Me movie, the third installment is one month short of a decade-long gap between the sequels.

Despite the long delay, the threequel’s plot is mostly kept under wraps with only any information about the cast. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco will return as the leading quartet of illusionists, the Four Horseman.

Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman will reprise their characters alongside the new cast additions. Justice Smith, Rosamund Pike, Ariana Greenblatt, and Dominic Sea are set to join the mix with new roles.

Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman will produce with Lionsgate’s Meredith Wick and Erin Jones-Wesley overseeing the sequel’s production, per the source.

Fans can expect to see the illusionists return for the third act, backed by a new generation of magicians to take after them.

Advertisement

At the moment, there are no other major movies scheduled on Now You See Me 3’s designated release date, but Marvel’s Blade, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia starring Emma Stone, Zootopia 2 and Wicked Part Two are all set to release in November 2025.

Now You See Me 3 will be a reimagined story

Now You See Me 3 was officially greenlit in 2023 when Lionsgate confirmed that the upcoming installment would not necessarily continue the sequels. Helmed by director Ruben Fleischer, he will lead the reimagining of the Now You See Me 3 storyline, per a CBR report.

The studio also announced that writer Eric Warren Singer will not return, besides original director Boaz Yakin also being replaced by Fleischer. The director and writer change was established due to the sequel’s delay in development.

Now You See Me’s great box office success led to the development of the two sequels. The 2013 original grossed $350 million against a budget of $75 million, becoming a box office blockbuster while the 2016 sequel earned $334 million against a comparatively bigger budget of $120 million, per CBR.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Now You See Me 3 Has New Exciting Additions to Its Cast; Justice Smith and Dominic Sessa Join the Franchise