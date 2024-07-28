SDCC 2024: Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo And Other Legacy Cast Confirmed For Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount Global dropped a major bomb on fans by revealing the additional cast of the much-awaited show, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. During the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 makers announced that some of the favorite alumni of the Star Trek universe such as Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo will join the upcoming season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

What is the star cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is an upcoming project of the Star Trek universe, with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serving as its co-showrunners. The SDCC 2024, as retrieved via Variety, featured a Star Trek: Starfleet Academy panel where the show’s executive producers and co-showrunners engaged in an insightful conversation.

During the same, it was revealed that the show will bring many past faces of the Star Trek universe in the upcoming project. Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) will reprise their roles of Jett Reno and The Doctor respectively. Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery) and Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) will appear as guest stars, playing the roles of Admiral Charles Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

Holly Hunter on the other hand will play the role of captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy. A casting reaction video was also played during the SDCC 2024, which shared glimpses of the previously announced cast who will be playing the role of cadets. The list includes several names including, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner. Further, Paul Giamatti will serve as the show's primary antagonist.

What is the storyline of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow the journey of a new class of Starfleet cadets. The inaugural season will introduce the viewers to a new cadet group who share a common dream of optimism. It will also feature their scrutinizing training to become Starfleet officers.

The show is most likely to feature these cadets' growth and transformation, exploring the themes of friendship, rivalry, and love. However, amid all this, they will also have to face the show’s major villain who poses a threat to both the academy and the federation.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS along with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The show will be globally distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. With Gaia Violo serving as the writer for the show’s premiere episode, fans are excited to watch the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

