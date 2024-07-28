Sam Reid's Lestat Transforms Into A Rock Star For Interview With A Vampire Season 3 Teaser Unveiled At SDCC 2024; Watch

In Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire, Lestat, played by Sam Reid, is embracing his inner rock star and starting a band. This exciting new twist was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, where fans got a sneak peek at Lestat's rocker persona.

Interview With the Vampire is a modern adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel. The show just finished its second season and has already been renewed for a third, which was announced before the Season 2 finale aired on June 30. Watch the teaser below;

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 reveals first look at Lestat as a rockstar

The Comic-Con panel for Interview With the Vampire was followed by a visit from the stars of Mayfair Witches. The second season of Mayfair Witches is in production in New Orleans and will have eight episodes. New cast members include Alyssa Jirrels, Ted Levine, and Thora Birch.

In Season 2, the show will explore new locations like Scotland and introduce new characters. Callan McAuliffe will play Abel Mayfair, Franka Potente will play Annamieke, and Ian Pirie will play Ian Mayfair. During the panel, Alyssa Jirrels talked about her character, Moira Mayfair, who is Rowan’s cousin and holds a grudge against the family and Lasher for her sister Tessa’s death.

Alexandra Daddario talks about her character's complicated feelings

Alexandra Daddario, who plays Rowan, mentioned her character's complicated feelings towards her new baby. Daddario described, “How does she feel about it? She wants to have s*x with him and also loves him like child." She shared that the character views the baby as father, son and lover.

The actress explained how the storyline gets "messy" and "confusing" since it is from an Anne Rice book and said the authorities take on these themes are "fascinating."

Mayfair Witches, based on Rice's book trilogy, follows Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to a family of witches. As she learns to control her new powers, she faces a dark force that has plagued her family for generations.

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches will premiere next year on AMC and AMC+.

AMC to bring Interview With the Vampire and more shows on Netflix

AMC is teaming up with Netflix to bring several of its shows to the streaming platform. Starting August 19, prior seasons of the 13 AMC series will be available on Netflix for one year. This includes Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and more.

Other shows like Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8) and A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3) will also be available. Additionally, these series will be offered without commercials on Netflix’s standard with-ads plan. AMC hopes to reach a larger audience through Netflix, which currently holds 269.6 million subscribers.

