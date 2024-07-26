SDCC 2024: The Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Display Latest Teaser; More To Know

A look at the opening titles for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here and it showcases the iconic villains Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo in a 30-second clip. April O'Neil and Ayo Edebiri reprise their roles. The show is a spin-off of last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, serving as a bridge between the 2023 movie and a future sequel. The clip showcases Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo battling villains in the Big Apple.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are stepping out of their shells in the new animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, set in the world of Mutant Mayhem. The series follows the Turtle brothers as they face a new villain plotting a mutant massacre. Paramount+ released an extended sneak peek from the 2D-animated spinoff series during its San Diego Comic-Con panel, teasing an all-out mutant melee on the streets of New York City. The Mutant Mayhem-based series will premiere its 12-episode first season on August 9th.

Tales of the TMNT is the next chapter in the Mutant-verse, which is set to expand with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed video game this fall and a currently untitled movie sequel in 2026. Along with Cantu, Abbey, Noon, and Brown, all returning to voice their characters from the movie as series regulars.

The celebrity voice cast includes Pete Davidson as the human Rod, Alanna Ubach as the anti-mutant cyborg Bishop, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as the mutated Pigeon Pete. The series will introduce the East River Three, a gang of Mutanimals that includes Danny Trejo's Mustang Sally, Jillian Bell's Lee the Eel, and Timothy Olyphant's Goldfin. Also returning from the movie: Ayo Edebiri as the Turtles' human ally April, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Set after the events of the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), the series follows the Turtles as they navigate their dual lives as both teenagers and heroes in New York City. In the first season, the Turtles are separated while facing Bishop, a villain who plans to eliminate all mutants. They must deal with being alone for the first time and reunite to save the mutant kind.

What was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem follows Cynthia Utrom, executive of the Techno Cosmic Research Institute, who sends a squad to hunt down rogue scientist Baxter Stockman, who created a mutagenic ooze to form a mutant animal family. Baxter is killed in an explosion, and the mutagen falls into New York City's sewers.

The mutagen turns four turtle brothers and a rat named Splinter into humanoid mutants, who adopt the turtles. Splinter distrusts humanity and trains his sons in ninjutsu, instructing them to steal supplies only. Over time, the turtles long to live with and like humans, much to Splinter's dismay.

Fifteen years later, the Turtles defeat a criminal gang and retrieve a stolen moped belonging to teenager April O'Neil. April, an aspiring journalist, investigates a series of TCRI technology robberies by "Superfly". They plan to stop Superfly and win public acceptance as heroes. They intercept a piece of stolen technology and meet Superfly, who is a mutant leader and leader of a mutant gang. They bond with Superfly and learn about their creation, evading TCRI and living on an abandoned ship in Staten Island. Superfly plans to use stolen technology to mutate all animals and create a world where mutants dominate humans.

The Turtles attempt to intervene, but the gang escapes with the equipment and the TCRI tracker falls back, allowing them to be captured. Cynthia extracts the Turtles' mutagen, but April rescues them. Splinter and the Turtles convince the gang that their plan for domination will make them no better than humanity. They turn on Superfly, destroying his machine. The ooze falls into the water, combining marine wildlife with Superfly, who transforms into a whale-like kaiju. The Turtles and other mutants attempt to stop him but are assumed to be fellow monsters.

Leonardo becomes a leader, April manages to control a news broadcast to explain the mutants' intentions, and New York citizens help them. The Turtles drop a canister of TCRI retro-mutagen into Superfly's blowhole, turning him back into a normal animal. The city celebrates the mutants, and they move into sewers with them. Splinter and Scumbug fall in love, and the Turtles enroll in April's high school. However, they are under surveillance from Cynthia, who plans to recapture the Turtles with the help of the mysterious Shredder.

