Hunter x Hunter Returns as Togashi Completes New Chapters for September Release

Hunter x Hunter's future has been uncertain due to Yoshihiro Togashi's health issues, which have prevented him from focusing on Gon and his world of hunters. Despite his return to forge new chapters in the Succession Contest Arc, Togashi's health remains a concern. Despite this, Yoshihiro continues to share updates on the creation of new chapters, with a major update indicating that the next big chapters have arrived at Shueisha.

Hunter x Hunter manga is returning this September

Hunter x Hunter, featuring Gon and Killua, has been missing for years. The current storyline, Succession Contest Arc, focuses on Kurapika, the surviving member of the Kurta Clan, and the contest to become the leader of a kingdom. The series has seen some of the biggest fights in its history, and although these events have not been animated, they are expected to be interesting once they hit the small screen.

Hunter x Hunter is set to return in September, with Yoshihiro Togashi completing Chapters 402 and 403. Togashi, the most-followed manga artist, has shared updates on the manga and new and old art from the beloved shonen franchise on social media.

The manga may continue to release new chapters, but the anime adaptation is not. Studio Madhouse, responsible for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, has not returned to Yoshihiro Togashi's world. Despite this, there are still several events and battles from Hunter x Hunter that have not been animated, indicating a lack of interest in the series.

Advertisement

A brief about Hunter x Hunter

Hunter × Hunter has been a huge critical and financial success and has become one of Shueisha's best-selling manga series, having sold 84 million copies in Japan alone as of 2022.

The story focuses on a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his father, who he was told had left him at a young age, is actually a world-renowned Hunter, a licensed profession for those who specialize in but are not limited to, fantastic pursuits such as locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or hunting down lawless individuals.

Despite being abandoned by his father, Gon departs on a journey to follow in his footsteps, pass the rigorous Hunter Exam, and eventually find his father. Along the way, Gon meets various other Hunters, including main cast members Kurapika, Leorio, and Killua, and also encounters the paranormal. The original inspiration for the manga came from Togashi's own collecting hobby.

Advertisement

The Hunter × Hunter manga has been largely commercially successful; having sold over 60.6 million collected volumes in Japan as of February 2012, making it Shueisha's eighth best-selling manga series. This number had grown to 66.3 million copies by 2014. Several individual volumes have topped Oricon's list of the best-selling manga in Japan during their release week; such as volumes 30 through 36.

Volumes 24, 27, and 30 through 34 were some of the top-selling volumes for their respective years. Hunter × Hunter was the eighth best-selling manga series of both 2012 and 2013, with 3.4 and 4.6 million copies sold in those years, respectively. In North America, volumes 23 through 27 have ranked within the top 300 best-selling graphics novels list of sales estimates by Diamond Comic Distributors. The manga has sold over 84 million collected volumes in Japan as of July 2022.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Daima Trailer Unveils New Blue Dragon Balls; All We know So Far