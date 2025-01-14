Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accuser Comes Forward with Harrowing Details of Abuse with TV Remote in New Documentary

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual assault and drugs.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing even more harrowing allegations as an accuser named Ashley has shared a tearful testimony of being sexually assaulted by the disgraced rapper in the new Peacock documentary.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, a 90-minute documentary, delves into his dark past, problematic upbringing, and the unending list of serious allegations against Combs. Among the various voices featured in the documentary is Ashley, who revealed details on how the music mogul assaulted her in 2018.

Ashley mentioned the alleged assault altered her life. She said in the documentary, as per People, “I’ve become incredibly reclusive. I don’t trust anyone."

Ashley filed a lawsuit in October 2024, alleging that Combs masterminded a gang assault against her for making remarks about "the death of rapper Tupac Shakur." She claimed the incidents started after meeting one of Combs' acquaintances at the bar, and later she received an invitation for an alleged setup.

According to Ashley, on the day of the incident, Combs threatened her with a knife, drugged her with some substance, and repeatedly sexually violated her with a TV remote. Khorram, a chief of staff to Combs, was accused of sending threats as well.

Combs' legal representatives dismissed all these claims as "fabricated," labeling the documentary "irresponsible journalism." Diddy's lawyers said, "This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months."

Advertisement

Diddy's legal team further stated, "It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."

Sean Diddy Combs is expected to undergo trial in May 2025.

ALSO READ: Every Update on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case in 2024