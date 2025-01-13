What Diddy's Childhood Friend Had to Say About His Mother Throwing Lewd Parties at Home? READ

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and drugs.

Sean Diddy Combs' childhood friend, Tim Patterson, has revealed the traumatic surroundings in which he and Combs grew up. According to reports, Patterson claimed to have lived with Combs at some point and stated that the rapper's mother, Janice Combs, hosted wild parties at their home, exposing them to explicit content at a very young age.

The parties became frequent and the kids in the house could say it was normal. They had drugs and sexual acts, however, the children were unaware of the psychological effects that lasted a lifetime. In the upcoming documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Patterson talked about Janice's sex parties, saying, "Was it desensitizing us? I'm sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night."

He further added that some questionable characters visited the parties, including drug abusers, pimps, and others involved in such illegal practices. According to him, Combs was subjected to alcohol, drugs, and all kinds of sexual relationships that could have later contributed to his behaviors.

Patterson said, "He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house."

The 90-minute documentary will premiere on Peacock on January 14, 2025. Sean Diddy Comb's complex upbringing will be explored, showing how his background influenced his professional and personal life. Combs is currently incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

