Who Is Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Cellmate Sam Bankman-Fried? All About Crypto Mogul Sharing Brooklyn’s MCD Dormitory with Rapper

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is cellmates with crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center dormitory. The fallen rap mogul's multiple unsuccessful bail attempts have cemented his incarceration at the MCD as of now.

Diddy, 54, is now sharing quarters with convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, a dormitory-style facility that houses more than 1,200 inmates. According to The New York Times, the two disgraced high-profile figures are being held in the same section of the prison, although details on their living arrangement are not available.

Sam Bankman-Fried, 32, was convicted in November 2023 of fraud and conspiracy for misusing investor funds that his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, collapsed under. The billionaire was once a crypto kingpin and has been sentenced to 25 years after he was ordered in March 2024 to forfeit 11 billion USD. As per Forbes, he was once the 41st richest person in America.

Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts of conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering. Variety recently reported that the fallen tycoon's story would be coming alive on screen. As per the outlet, Lena Dunham has begun pre-production work with Apple and A24 to adapt Michael Lewis’ book Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon. The book chronicles Sam's life, including the rise and fall of his company, FTX.

Meanwhile, Sam's cellmate, the fallen hip-hop mogul, is dealing with multiple felony counts following early this year's federal raids. Though Diddy pleaded not guilty, he was denied bail thrice. The two have been sharing their cell; however, no details about their living arrangements have been disclosed to the media, although living conditions at MDC have been criticized for a long time.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the outlet, "[MCD] does not provide information about conditions of confinement, including housing assignments or internal security practices for any particular incarcerated individual.”

Reports of chronic understaffing, frequent lockdowns, delayed medical care, and unsafe environments at the center have been long revealed to the public. The legal team of Sean Diddy Combs' cellmate Sam Bankman-Fried had earlier expressed concerns over his access to case materials and his vegan dietary needs, claiming he survived on a minimal diet of bread, water, and peanut butter while awaiting trial. However, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, never commented on his living conditions in jail.

