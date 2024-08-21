Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Shares Loved-Up Mirror Selfie and Snap of Adorable FaceTime Call; See HERE

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently shared a glimpse of their romance on Instagram Stories. On Monday, August 19, Gomez posted a sweet mirror selfie featuring herself and Blanco. Gomez is seen smiling brightly as she embraces Blanco, who partially hides his face with a scarf. Their coordinated, monochromatic outfits add a charming touch to the photo.

Blanco also shared a heartwarming image from their FaceTime conversation. The photo shows Gomez relaxing in the passenger seat of a car, sipping from a cup and gazing at Blanco on her phone. Blanco is seen lounging outside during their video call, smiling contentedly.

Gomez and Blanco's recent social media posts offer an endearing look into their relationship, showcasing their affectionate and playful dynamic. Fans have responded positively, appreciating the authentic and intimate moments the couple shares.

On August 8, Selena Gomez shared a charming Instagram Stories post offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at a special moment with Benny Blanco. In the shot, Gomez is preparing for an outing, dressed in a sparkling off-the-shoulder dress. The casual setting adds a relatable touch, making the scene feel genuine.

Blanco appears subtly in the background, wearing a white tank top and flowery pants, casually turned away from the camera. His relaxed attire contrasts with Gomez's more formal look, emphasizing their easygoing and supportive relationship. This background presence enhances the intimacy of the moment, showcasing their comfort and familiarity with each other.

Through their regular social media updates, the couple continues to provide an honest glimpse into their relationship. Their openness highlights the joy and closeness they share, which is greatly appreciated by their admirers. The warmth and authenticity of their connection shine through in these shared moments.

Gomez recently tweeted a touching update about her memorable evening with Benny Blanco. On Instagram, she shared a series of images from their time together with the caption, "A night out," and wrote, "Seeing you happy is everything for me🥺❤️."

The photo carousel featured several intimate moments: one shot showed Gomez and Blanco relaxing by the water, another captured them snuggling on a couch, and a third depicted them posing together after a night out. Each image highlighted their close friendship and enjoyment of each other's company.

Gomez and Blanco made their romance public in December 2023. In a heartfelt statement responding to fan comments on her social media, Gomez expressed that Blanco was "her absolute everything in her heart," underscoring the depth of her affection for him.

