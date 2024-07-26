Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Relationship Timeline; Find Out Their Story Here

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are one of the many power couples in Hollywood right now. The two haven’t shied away from gushing over each other on social media and in real life.

The couple often shares glimpses of their lives with their fans through the pictures they post. The two first met in 2019 while they collaborated on their track I Can’t Get Enough. Here is a timeline of Selena Gomez and Benny Blaco’s relationship, from their first music collaboration to their recent birthday tributes.

March 2019

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first collaborated in 2019 on the song I Can’t Get Enough, which was released in March. The track featured J Balvin and Tainy. The music video showcased Selena and Benny dancing together, with Benny amusingly dressed in a teddy bear costume.

December 7, 2023

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were first linked romantically in December 2023. Selena confirmed her relationship with Blanco by liking posts on the PopFaction Instagram account that mentioned her romance with him.

When a fan left a hateful comment about her relationship, Selena responded sharply, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end." In another comment, she praised Benny, saying he had treated her “better than any human being on this planet.”

Selena also took to Instagram to share a picture of her ring, featuring a "B" on her left ring finger. In the comments, she revealed that she and Benny had been dating for six months.

December 10, 2023

Benny Blanco posted a picture of Gomez on his Instagram stories. The snap was taken from behind and it featured the singer observing a painting.

December 12, 2023

Selena made her relationship with Blanco Instagram official by posting a selfie of the two on her story. The picture showed the couple hugging as Benny hid Selena’s face while embracing her.

January 3, 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their public debut as a couple at the start of 2024. The pair were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat game, where they were seen enjoying each other’s company and showing PDA. They were photographed sitting in the front row, making no effort to hide their affection.

January 7, 2024

Selena posted a picture of her and her boyfriend at the Golden Globes. The picture that the star posted showed her and Benny kissing and captioned it, “I won.”

February 12, 2024

On February 12, Selena Gomez shared a series of photos with Benny Blanco on Instagram, captioning the post, “My bes fwend.” The first image in the carousel depicted the couple in the kitchen, with Benny cooking while Selena leaned on his shoulder.

Benny responded to the post with a playful comment, “ My bes fwend.” The second photo showed Benny hugging Selena from behind, with what appeared to be a kiss on her shoulder.

February 14, 2024

Selena Gomez celebrated her relationship with Benny Blanco by posting a selfie on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Selena threw up a peace sign and stuck her tongue out while smiling. She captioned the photo with, “I love you.”

February 22, 2024

Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship with Benny Blanco during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. She emphasized the importance of being with someone who respects and understands her world. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” she said.

Selena expressed that she feels the safest she ever has in her life and described her growth through the relationship. She also noted how “awesome” it has been.

March 2024

Benny Blanco appeared on TalkShopLive, where he opened up about his relationship with Selena Gomez. He revealed that Selena has a strong preference for steak and a love for soup. Benny recounted a memorable moment from the set of her show Only Murders in the Building, where he brought her soup while she was filming.

Blanco praised Selena's culinary skills, calling her an “incredible cook,” and shared that they enjoy cooking together.

March 8, 2024

Selena Gomez celebrated Benny Blanco's birthday by sharing a series of pictures and videos on social media. In the heartfelt caption, she praised the music producer's emotional endurance, positive disposition, exceptional talent, undeniable humor, and kind heart. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me,” she wrote. She concluded with a simple but affectionate, “I love you.”

April 25, 2024

Benny Blanco shared details about his relationship with Selena Gomez in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He admitted that he developed feelings for the "Hands to Myself" singer during a recording session. "I was the last one to know," he recalled. Benny humorously likened his realization to a scene from the film Clueless, reflecting on the moment he realized, “Wait, I’m in love.”

May 14, 2024

Benny Blanco appeared on The Howard Stern Show and discussed his plans for parenthood. He mentioned that having kids is his “next goal” and addressed the topic of a potential proposal, saying, “I take everything a day at a time.” Benny also shared how he often tells Selena that nothing in the world could be better than what they have together.

July 22, 2024

Benny Blanco took to Instagram to wish Selena Gomez a happy 32nd birthday. He shared a throwback picture from their I Can’t Get Enough music video, featuring him in a teddy bear costume. The photo showed them cuddling in bed on set. In his caption, Benny wrote, “I used to play a teddy bear in your music video, and now I get to be yours in real life… Happy bday bb! I love you!”

