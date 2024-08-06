How Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Meet? Here's Why She Almost Friendzoned Him

If you check Selena Gomez’s or Benny Blanco’s Instagram profiles, you’ll find glimpses of their love lives and romantic ventures. The couple enjoys spending time together and often shares pictures from their daily lives, giving fans a peek into their romance. But did you know Selena almost sidelined Benny as a friend?

Yes, that’s right. Thankfully, the songstress realized what a gem Benny is. It would have been unfortunate if she hadn’t. Selena recently spoke with Time about how she met the songwriter, TikTok chef, and producer, and how their romance began.

It’s well known that Selena Gomez had a long-term, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. After their breakup, the Calm Down singer was single for five years and wasn’t actively seeking a new relationship, having found peace and solace within herself. However, Selena revealed that her romance with Benny Blanco began unexpectedly.

When asked if having a partner helps in sharing big feelings or if it’s irrelevant, Selena replied, “It’s a little irrelevant, only because he isn’t my only source of happiness.” She added, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was that I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

Enter Benny Blanco. Initially, Selena saw him as a friend and even asked him to introduce her to his friends. But when Benny eventually took her to a birthday party where she met one of his friends, Selena realized her feelings for Benny. It felt like a classic friends-to-lovers scenario. She reflected, “It just happens when you least expect it.”

When Selena was further asked about Benny’s response to Howard Stern regarding marrying her and having kids with her, the songstress replied, “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.” But on the other hand, she wants to see how the future rolls out for her and doesn’t want to jinx it. She even explained how she feels calm around Blanco and claimed that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Well, for now, Selena Gomez is surely enjoying her dating phase with Benny Blanco, who has been treating the singer quite well. He even rented out a theatre on Valentine’s Day so that she could watch Almost Famous comfortably. Benny changed the theatre seats into a couch to make her feel extra cozy. On the other hand, Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Bieber and the couple is all set to become parents for the first time.

What are your thoughts about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship?

