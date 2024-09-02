Friends 30th Anniversary Auction Features Iconic Memorabilia From Beloved Sitcom Including THIS Item Worn By Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing; Find Out

As Friends celebrates its 30th anniversary, Warner Bros. Television and Julien's Auctions are giving fans the opportunity to own a piece of the beloved sitcom's history.

A live auction titled The One with the 30-Year Anniversary Auction is scheduled for September 23, and online bidding is already open as per PEOPLE. The auction includes a variety of show-related items, such as cast-member clothing and iconic set pieces.

One of the auction's standout items is the cashmere sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. This sweater, which appeared in the seventh season episode The One with the Holiday Armadillo, has sentimental value for fans. Chandler wears the sweater in scenes set at Central Perk as well as Monica and Chandler's apartment.

The auction listing describes the item as a blue-grey polo-style sweater labeled Autumn Cashmere. It comes with a costume tag reading Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and a certificate of authenticity from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Archives & Preservation Services.

The bidding for this iconic piece began at $250, with the auction house expecting it to sell for between $1,000 and $1,500. As of September 1, the bid had already reached $1,500.

In addition to Chandler's sweater, other notable items are generating high bids. A gray mohair turtleneck sweater worn by Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in the seventh season episode The One with the Truth About London fetched $4,000, far exceeding its initial estimate of $1,000 to $1,500. Lisa Kudrow's blue denim coat, worn as Phoebe Buffay, has received a strong response, with a current bid of $2,250.

Set pieces are also available, including a full-size reproduction of the Central Perk couch. The couch is modeled after the original Warner Bros. design, with orange velvet cushions, carved brown resin paneling, and copper-colored tassels. This item has a bid of $6,000 as of early September.

Julien's Auctions describes this event as a tribute to the show's enduring legacy, providing fans with a unique opportunity to own tangible pieces of television history. According to the auction house, these items elicit fond memories and cement the show's reputation as a cultural touchstone.

The auction also comes at a poignant time, as Matthew Perry died less than a year ago. Perry, who died in October 2023 at the age of 54 from an accidental drug overdose, left a lasting legacy as Chandler Bing.

