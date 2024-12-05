Selena Gomez Gives Heartfelt Speech While Accepting Equity In Entertainment Award; Says ‘I Believe That Young Girls…’

In her impressive career, which she built since her childhood, Selena Gomez has not only entertained people but has also been an epitome of representation and inspiration. She talked about the same when she was honored with the Equity In Entertainment Award.

Gomez received the honor on December 4 at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, which occurred at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

As per the reports, when she accepted the award, the Calm Down vocalist dedicated it to the “people who don't have voices and have been overlooked, pushed aside, and most importantly have been disrespected.”

She also reflected on the time she was working on a “kid show” when she was 15 years old and that she was approached by a young mother in the audience.

According to People magazine’s article, the actress and singer recalled that the mother, who was with her daughter, expressed excitement, joy, and also gratefulness to Gomez for being someone who looked like her child on television because she could finally look up to someone like her.

The Heart Wants What It Wants vocalist said that at that age she did not think about representing and what those words meant but she was extremely thankful and she desired to do her best to live up to that in whichever form that appeared.

She added, “I believe that young girls need to see themselves reflected in diverse roles, heroes, leaders, and complex characters. When girls see women in empowered roles like I have, it inspires them to dream big and pursue their aspirations,” per the outlet.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum shared that representation for her is not just about viewing more faces on screen, but about making opportunities for individuals to see themselves.

Gomez reportedly expressed, “When we give people the platform to tell their stories, we not only deepen our understanding for one another, we open doors to what's possible.”

