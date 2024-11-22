Selena Gomez Wants to Work With THIS Director; Reveals She Fears He Might 'Quit Suddenly'

Selena Gomez, who recently worked with French filmmaker Jacques Audiard on the musical-thriller Emilia Pérez, has a list of directors she’d like to collaborate with in the future. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Hands to Myself singer spoke about the filmmakers on her professional “dream board” and named a few highly acclaimed ones.

“There are so many. I’d love to work with Aaron Sorkin,” she said of the filmmaker known for works like The Social Network, The West Wing, and Molly’s Game, among many others. “I really love all of his movies and anything he’s near,” Gomez added.

The Grammy nominee also admitted to being a massive fan of Martin Scorsese and hopes to work with him before he retires. “I’m a massive fan of Scorsese, and I so badly want to make sure he doesn’t quit suddenly or retire,” she said. Gomez emphasized that she doesn’t necessarily want to be the star of his project and would even be content with just two scenes.

More so because she fears she’ll carry a lot of responsibility. “If anything, that scares me because it feels like the responsibility is mainly on me. I’m still learning. I just know that I go for things that aren’t necessarily conventional,” she explained.

Advertisement

Previously, Gomez worked with Harmony Korine on the R-rated indie film Spring Breakers. Although her mother regrets saying yes to the part on her behalf, the actress has no regrets because that’s when she truly got bit by the acting bug.

“My mom always says, ‘I feel like I get the worst mom of the year award,’ because she’s the one who liked Harmony’s movie,” Gomez said. At the time, she had already completed 100 episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place, two Wizards films, and “a few lovely, cute projects” in between. But it was Harmony’s film that piqued her interest.

“I love interesting filmmakers, and he was so colorful, and he had so many different ways of auditioning me,” she recalled.

More recently, Gomez and David Henrie — who played her older brother in Wizards of Waverly Place — have rebooted the iconic show as executive producers. In multiple interviews, Henrie, who also stars in the show, claimed that their aim has always been to reach new and younger audiences.