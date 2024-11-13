Selena Gomez Is Still Proud Of Her Body Despite Recent Cruel Comments, Says Source

Selena Gomez still feels proud of her body, even though the actress had to defend herself following a series of cruel comments online from body shammers.

“Selena loves her body,” said a source close to the Love You Like a Love Song songstress on November 12.

The insider, who recently talked to Life & Style, also mentioned that even though the actress had to go through a lot of tough situations, “she refuses to let anyone make her feel differently.”

Per reports, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer had recently appeared on the red carpet of the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles. During this screening of her latest film Emilia Perez, the actress was seen covering her stomach with her hands while she posed for the photos during the October 29 event.

As seen in a social media post, which had several pictures of the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania voice-over actress, many people made cruel comments about how Gomez had gained weight.

In that same post, which has now been deleted, the A Rainy Day in New York actress responded to the body shammers, expressing how angry she was feeling over being subjected to these heartbreaking words.

Selena Gomez had even stated that she had been suffering from a previously undisclosed health issue.

The Dead Don't Die actress stated that she was having “SIBO in my small intestine,” as per the screenshot obtained by The Daily Mail.

For those who do not know, SIBO is an acronym for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. This health condition can cause gas, bloating, and abdominal pain.

In the comment section, the songstress even stated that she does not care if she does not have a “stick figure” anymore, adding, “No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human.”

Previously, Gomez had suffered from various other health issues. The Hands to Myself songstress had gone through a kidney transplant back in the year 2017, following organ damage from a then ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

Even back then, body shammers had commented harsh words when she was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a bikini during a trip to Australia.

Commentators trolled her for not having the swimsuit figure she had before her surgery, even when they could clearly see the scar from her then recent operation.

Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Edgar Ramirez in Emilia Perez.

The film was released on August 21, 2024.

