‘Not Only Do You..’ Selena Gomez Pens Sweet Note To Boyfriend Benny Blanco As He Lands In Sexiest Man Alive Issue

Selena Gomez surely knows how to rejoice as her boyfriend and music producer Benny Blanco achieve anything. The singer celebrated her beau landing in People magazine’s sexiest man alive issue on social media.

Gomez posted a picture of Blanco from his interview with the aforementioned magazine on Monday, November 11, on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.”

But this was not it. The songstress shared another story with a very wholesome quote by William C. Hannan. The quote read, “I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do.”

During Blaco’s conversation with People magazine, he talked about his own version of Taco Bell’s signature meat that he learned how to make. He told the outlet that he practiced that a lot, and according to him, it is “pretty indistinguishable” if one puts them side by side now.

The Eastside musician said that even if one is bad at cooking, their partner will like it because they made it. He talked about asking the partner what they desire to eat and not trying to cook them what you want to have. He added that if one does not know how to cook, they should learn the skill.

Blanco quipped that if one does not know how to learn it, then get it from Postmates, put that on a plate, and pretend that you cooked it. He then said, “No, lying is bad! We never lie. Especially if you're a guy, we're disgusting. No one should even look at us. Try to be chivalrous: Tell her how pretty she is. Chivalry's not dead.”

Since Blanco and Gomez made their relationship public, they are surely giving us major couple goals. From posting cute pictures with one another on social media to dressing up together for Halloween, they are surely raising the bar when it comes to celebrity couples.

During this year’s Halloween, the pair opted to go with the Alice in Wonderland theme, where the singer transformed into Alice and the music producer turned into Mad Hadder. Both did a great job at flawlessly transforming into those characters.

