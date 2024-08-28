Selena Gomez Teases ‘Busy’ Taylor Swift’s Potential Cameo Idea on Only Murders

Only Murders in the Building returned to Hulu with its highly awaited Season 4, and while the star-studded cameos remain the go-to discussion, Selena Gomez opened her mind to a possible appearance by bestie Taylor Swift on the mystery-comedy.

As has been the case, the pop icon, who has taken the world by its heel with her Eras Tour concerts, her name has ceased to escape the media’s attention, kickstarting a rumor mill about a cameo in the billion-dollar Deadpool & Wolverine and now, Only Murders in the Building.

Ahead of the premiere, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short sat down for a candid chat with E! News, where the interviewer asked them about the Cruel Summer songstress’ potential cameo. The Disney alum, 32, cracked up, saying, “You’re hilarious,” whereas Martin, a five-time Grammy winner himself, joked that Taylor Swift calls them every day.

“She’s a little busy, you guys,” the Wizards of the Waverly Place star chimed in while Martin imitated hanging up a fictional call by the 14-time Grammy winner. Adding to the conversation, the interviewer even pitched a cameo idea where Swift could take on a random passerby walking on the streets of New York.

The Rare Beauty founder was a little impressed by the idea, admitting, “I love that,” although not sure if the cameo was going to materialize, given the surprise appearances on Only Murders, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, are well-thought out and are not for the sake of reeling in big industry names.

Later on, Steve Martin did not hold back from lauding Swift’s abilities to handle critical situations, be it politics or trolls. He likened the megastar to her best friend, Selena Gomez, who is equally agile in making those decisions. The comedian said, “Here’s how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena,” before adding that both the stars seem to have a “wisdom” and understanding of dealing with situations with great poise.

Touched by her co-star’s revelation, Gomez then wished she was recording the conversation to send it to her pal, whom she’s been friends with since the late 2000s.

Speaking of cameos, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is set to unveil appearances by Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon in addition to returning guest stars Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, and Jane Lynch.

The new season will unravel with the podcasting trio and part-time sleuths, Mabel Mora, Oliver Twist, and Charles Hayden-Savage, traveling to Hollywood to oversee a film adaptation based on their podcast, Only Murders in the Building. The said cameos will play their characters while the trio uncovers the mystery behind Charles’ stunt double from Brazzos, Sazz Pataki’s death, the motivations behind the fatality, and if the killers were aiming for Charles himself.

The official synopsis for Season 4 reads, “As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey—traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will be released weekly on Hulu.

