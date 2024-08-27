Why Selena Gomez and Team Believe Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is the Darkest Yet

Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, among others, Only Murders in the Building Season 4 has premiered on Hulu today (August 27). While the series is already receiving positive reviews, the cast has described this season as the darkest one yet.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Gomez shared that the cast believes this is the darkest season so far, with the characters, especially Charles, facing greater peril than in previous seasons. “I definitely think that because this is as close as we get... we definitely question if Charles is the target, which is a huge plot,” said Gomez.

Echoing the same, Martin, who plays Charles in the series, said, “One of my best friends in Only Murders gets killed, which does make it dark.” From the death of one of his closest friends to the possibility that the killer is still out there and could be pursuing him, Charles is definitely dealing with a lot this season. Talking about his role and performance, Martin said, “I can't believe it but I've been acting my whole life and have been running into situations like that in films where you have to dig a little deeper. It's just pitching your performance in the right way. ”

He also recalled his work in the 1991 rom-com where he had to do “emotional scenes” one moment and “falling into a bush” in the very next, which he explained is “just a balance that you learn through experience.” He said, “But it's tough. It's essentially a humorous show and yet your best friend is killed, so there was a delicate balance in the performance to get it right. And I think I did!” and chuckles.

Season 4 sees Martin, Gomez, and Short return as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver for a second murder investigation. This time, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’s longtime stunt double, is discovered dead, making the crime very personal for him. The three need to solve the mystery surrounding this startling incident. In contrast to prior seasons, the crew will be investigating in California instead of their usual neighborhood in New York. The plot takes on a new twist when they traverse an unknown country due to the change in location.

However, in this latest season, the trio’s experience extends beyond investigating crimes. They are the focus of a big-budget movie based on their lives. The individuals in this subplot have to balance their research with Hollywood’s expectations, which gives the season a new depth. The difficulties they will encounter, such as approving the movie agreement while still attempting to investigate the murder, are alluded to in the teaser.

While Meryl Streep returns to this season once again, some of the most notable new faces in season 4 include Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, and Eva Longoria.

