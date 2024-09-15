Selma Blair Reveals How Her Son Reacted After Watching Film Cruel Intentions For The First Time: 'I Was Like...'

Selma Blair has worked in many movies of the rom-com genre, including her beloved 1999 film Cruel Intentions. Blair played the character of Cecile Caldwell alongside her co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who depicted the role of Kathryn Merteuil in the movie, which marked its 25th anniversary in March. The Purple Violets actress recently revealed how her son Arthur reacted after watching this film for the first time.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Selma Blair revealed her son Arthur Saint Bleck, whom she shares with her ex, Jason Bleick, recently watched her classic hit Cruel Intentions. The actress told the publication that her teenage son had long refused to watch any of her films.

Blair added that when he watched her 1999 teen romantic drama film, she asked him, "I spoke to my son, and I said, 'What did you do with your girlfriend this weekend?' He's like, 'We watched Cruel Intentions.' I couldn't get him to watch a film of mine ever."

She explained that despite her efforts, her son had never watched her films, but when it came to Cruel Intentions, he watched it with a girl, saying, "I was like, ‘Oh dear, it's a s*xy movie.”'

ALSO READ: Selma Blair Reveals Her Two All-Time Favorite Movies, Says She 'Never' Skips Them

The Feast of Love actress mentioned that her son even imitated one of the bold gestures from the film and asked her about it, putting her on the spot. Blair recalled that he asked, "Mom, what was that?" because her character Cecile does it in the film. She said that it was "naughty," emphasizing that this was her point, noting that he "still enjoyed" the movie and "it still holds up."

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Selma Blair told the magazine that she "never" skips on rewatching Cruel Intensions, which follows the vindictive stepsiblings Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) as they engage in a manipulative game of deceit against Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon) and Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) at their prestigious Manhattan prep school.

The actress said, "It makes me so happy though that it would give any more attention because that movie is such a good, sexy." She also praised the costume designer, Denise Wingate, for doing an "amazing job" with the wardrobe, expressing that the film is one of the most "gorgeous" movies and that it still holds up well over time, adding, "I love it. And I love everyone in that cast."

Blair added, "I’ll watch it all the time," noting, "I mean, I don’t put it on. But if it’s in the background, I will never turn it off. Like, never."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Roger Kumble's Cruel Intentions is available to stream on Prime Video. The movie is a modern adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, which grossed over $70 million at the global box office at the time of its release.