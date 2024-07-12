The first trailer for Starz's next series Three Women, based on the critically praised 2019 book by Lisa Taddeo, has been released. In the trailer, Shailene Woodley narrates the honest and unvarnished tales of women. Apart from Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and Jason Ralph star in the show.

Shailene Woodley's Gia Throws Light On The Stories And Desires Of Three Women

Gilpin plays Lina, an Indiana suburban housewife who navigates a dull marriage before her life is consumed by an affair. Wise pays Sloane, an entrepreneur in a committed open marriage to Richard (Blair Underwood). In the meanwhile, Creevy portrays Maggie, a student in North Dakota who is coping with the fallout after reporting her English teacher (Jason Ralph) for inappropriate behavior.

Check out the trailer below:

What is Three Women about?

In the trailer, Woodley's character Gia, a writer lamenting the death of her family, is shown leaving on a solitary road trip across the nation, where she meets these three women, who turn out to be exactly what she was searching for. Her relationships with them alter her life forever after she convinces them to share their stories.

Through the gripping tales of three women on a drastic collision course to completely transform their lives, the ten-episode series delves into a complex picture of female desire. The book's author, Lisa Taddeo, recently discussed the adaptation and admitted that she was anxious to see Lina's narrative come to life on film.

Taddeo told fans in an Instagram post earlier this week that Betty Gilpin's portrayal of Lina in the novel remains faithful to the character's core. Taddeo, Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric, and actress Emmy Rossum—who is not in the cast—executively produced the Three Women. Louise Friedberg directed the first two episodes and was also an executive producer.

Three Women is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Sept. 13.

