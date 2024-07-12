'They Have Two Legs...': George RR Martin Outcries Over Wrong Targaryen Sigil In Game Of Thrones And House Of The Dragon

Game of Thrones had captured all of our attention, while its spinoff House of the Dragon did the same. However, both the series’ have caught the eye of A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin for some peculiar reasons.

As per the writer, who came up with the story of Game of Thrones, the House Targaryen sigil happens to be messed up.

George R.R. Martin about House Targaryen sigil

Taking about his frustration over the wrong portrayal of the House Targaryen sigil, George R.R. Martin spoke a lot in his recent blog post.

Addressing the sigil with a three-headed dragon, the writer stated that he wanted his dragons to be as real as a living creature could be when it comes to one's imagination.

He further added that he had designed his creatures with a lot of things in mind, and also with care.

While coming to the wrong details in both the series, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Martin stated, “They have two legs (not four, never four) and two wings.”

He stressed the fact that his dragons’ wings are their “forelegs,” while also mentioning that the animals who lived on Earth never had six limbs. While giving proper examples, Martin mentioned birds, bats, and even the flying dinosaurs.

The writer also maintained the fact that in his book both four-legged dragons and two-legged wyverns exist, however, the sigil only has the two-legged creature.

Martin then also came forth to explain that Game of Thrones did not have the correct two-legged dragon sigil, till almost the fifth season. However, he added that when Dany’s fleet was introduced, the sigils started showing four-legged dragons.

George R.R. Martin further went on to express his frustration as the wrong sigil could now even be seen on his newly published book covers.

About the dragons in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragons is now in its second season, while a number of characters have been playing an intriguing role, the fans are always hyped up to see the dragons in the series.

Till now, the series has introduced its audience to some of the most magnificent flying creatures who can also breathe fire. The first dragon we saw was Syrax, which happens to be the giant of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Soon, the audience saw the entrance of Caraxes, also known as Blood Wyrm. His rider is Daemon Targaryen, before whom he belonged to Aemon.

The series has also brought forth Seasmoke, Meleys, Vhagar, Vermax, Dreamfyre as well as Sunfyre. The audience has also been introduced to Arrax, Vermithor, Moondancer, Tessarion, and more.

