Shakira Is Giving Away Her Purple Lamborghini to Lucky Fan via Contest; Here’s How to Enter

Shakira is so grateful for the love fans have shown her latest single, Soltera, that she is giving away a personalized car to one of them as a token of gratitude. On Wednesday, November 20, the singer announced that she would be giving away her personalized purple Lamborghini—which holds deep significance—to a fan who’ll emerge victorious in a contest she’ll be hosting in partnership with Univision.

“The car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection,” Shakira said in a press release, per People, referring to her split from ex-Gerard Piqué. The Hips Don’t Lie singer added, “The car, the clothes, the material things—they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference.”

To enter the contest, fans will need to upload a dance to Soltera (Spanish for Single) on Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira. The last date for video submission is November 25, following which the Colombian singer will select five finalists, and the public will vote for the winner. The winner will be announced on December 6 on Despierta América, a Spanish-language morning TV show.

Participants must be 18 or older to enter the contest. More information on the contest can be found on elcarrodeshakira.com.

Advertisement

Shakira released Soltera on September 25, and the track has already amassed millions of listens worldwide, making it a major hit. Meanwhile, her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to Women Don’t Cry Anymore, recently earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category.

In October, the songstress, who’s kicking off her world tour in May 2025, credited the album for helping her deal with her first breakup in 12 years. “For many months after my separation, I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn’t really begin to grieve until I started writing my music,” she explained in a cover story for GQ Spain. The album, her seventh, was her healing, she said.

Shakira, however, also jested that the sense of betrayal often makes for great new material and added that her latest breakup could spawn more than one album, as the weight of her 12-year-long relationship with Piqué failing is just that heavy and enduring.

Advertisement

Shakira and Gerard Piqué broke up in 2022. One year later, cheating rumors surfaced, and the former soccer player began dating Clara Chía Martí.

Shakira, for her part, is rumored to be dating British actor Lucien Laviscount.

ALSO READ: Emily In Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Showers Praise On Shakira; Calls Her ‘Not Just An Icon But An Inspiration’