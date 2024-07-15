‘Making Our Flags Ready...’: Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Family Update As She Cheers For England Before Euro 2024 Final

Good sportsmanship and a positive spirit have always been an inbuilt trait of the British royal family. In recent news, Princess Eugenie, also known as Eugenie Victoria Helena, shared a sweet snap ahead of the Euro 2024 final. The Princess of York shared an Instagram post of her eldest son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, coloring in an England flag on paper.

Princess Eugenie cheers for England with rare family update before Euro 2024 final

The Princess wrote, "Making our flags ready for the big game tonight - Let me know where you’re watching the game in the comments. Good luck @england you’ve made us all so proud. #euros"

She posted the snap on the afternoon of July 14, 2024, hours before England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain.

Eugenie's cousin, Prince William, also watched the final in Berlin with his son, Prince George. This was the first game of the tournament that Prince George attended with his father.

More on England's defeat at the Euro 2024 final

Gareth Southgate's England team faced a disheartening defeat in the Euro 2024 final on July 14, 2024, due to a late goal. Spain secured their first major title in 12 years and emerged as winners. Despite a promising effort from substitute player Cole Palmer, England was unable to recover after Spain's strong 85th-minute goal. This result marked back-to-back defeats for England in the European Championship finals under Southgate.

Advertisement

Following the match, Prince William posted a statement on his Instagram story expressing pride and encouragement for the England team. He expressed, "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W"

This was the first game of the tournament that Prince George attended with his father, continuing their tradition of supporting the England team, as they also watched the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium together.

Meanwhile, King Charles also posted an official note for the players of the English team and asked the team to keep their heads high.

More on Princess Eugenie

According to Town And Country, Princess Eugenie is the third of the Queen’s four granddaughters. Eugenie is currently eleventh in line for the throne. Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line, and Beatrice's daughter Sienna, is tenth—though none of them is expected to ever reign.

Advertisement

She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and a niece of King Charles III. Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank, and they have two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born in May 2023.

She has been involved in a lot of charity, and anti-slavery work. Her other patronages include the Coronet Theater, Charity: water, and the Tate Young Patrons, among others.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say