‘She Deserved Better’: Game Of Thrones Actress Natalie Dormer Reveals Frustration With Brutal Death Scene

Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones, has expressed disappointment with how her character died in the show. During an interview with Collider Ladies Night, Dormer expressed her frustration with Margaery's death scene.

“I was frustrated that she went that way,” Dormer said. “I wanted more but she’s so frustrated in that moment with Jonathan [Pryce], so that’s part of it, that’s how you know you’re doing it right.”

Margaery Tyrell dies in Season 6, episode The Winds of Winter. In this episode, Cersei Lannister uses wildfire to destroy the Great Sept of Baelor. Margaery and many other people trapped inside are killed instantly by the explosion. Margaery attempts to warn everyone to flee, understanding the danger.

Dormer stated that, while Margaery's death was brutal, the character's actions provided some sense of justice. Dormer said she was vindicated in the end—it's a couple of sentences, but it's all that needs to be said. She had been vindicated, and at that moment, she felt free to let her go.

Many fans were disappointed by Margaery's death, believing that her character, who had already suffered greatly, deserved a better ending. Dormer previously talked about how she would have preferred Margaery's exit.

“If Margaery had to die, how would I want her to die? Via dragon probably,” Dormer told GamesRadar+. “That would be the most apt wouldn’t it? But that would mean that Dany would have to get over so who knows?” Despite Dormer's imaginative dragon design, Margaery's fiery demise came close to the dramatic flair she had envisioned.

Margaery Tyrell, played by Natalie Dormer, was the daughter of Lord Mace Tyrell and Lady Alerie Tyrell and the granddaughter of Lady Olenna Tyrell. She became Queen Consort after marrying King Joffrey Baratheon and later his younger brother, King Tommen Baratheon. Her downfall began with a charge of perjury and a false commitment to the Sparrow movement, which led to her tragic death.

During Cersei and Loras' trial, Margaery stands with her father in the Great Sept of Baelor. When she realizes Cersei and Tommen are missing, she attempts to evacuate the sept, accompanied by her brother Loras.

Her escape attempt is unsuccessful, and the sept is destroyed by wildfire, killing everyone inside. Margaery's death also contributes to Tommen's subsequent suicide and Cersei's ascent to the Iron Throne. Without Margaery to connect House Tyrell and House Lannister, her grandmother Olenna Tyrell joins Highgarden's forces with Daenerys Targaryen.

