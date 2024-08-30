Natalie Dormer Reveals How She Got To Know About Captain America's Kissing Scene With Chris Evans

Peggy Carter was not Steve Rogers’ first kiss and now you may wonder then who is she? Before kissing Hayley Atwell’s Peggy, Steve Rogers/Captain America played by Chris Evans actually kissed Natalie Dormer’s character in Captain America: The First Avenger. Of course, Dormer’s role was brief in the Joe Johnston-directed 2011 movie but her kiss with Steve Rogers remains the first kiss of the iconic MCU hero who passed his shield to Sam Wilson declaring him the new Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.

Although Evans’ MCU tenure was over with his retirement in the Russo Brothers’ bittersweet and highly acclaimed 2019 blockbuster, the discussion surrounding the original Captain America will never go out of fashion. Dormer, in her recent chat with Comicbook.com, has brought back all the memories of the first Captain America movie after the host asked her about the first kiss teasing her character as a homewrecker.

"I'm sure she found an even keel and became a very responsible, hardworking member of society," Dormer told the outlet with a candid laughter on her face. "That character, yeah, that was just, you know, that was just fun,” she continued recalling the MCU movie. “That's one of those gigs when you just go, 'You want me to do what? Oh, yeah. Sure. Okay. I just come in for a day's work and yeah, all right,'" the actress added.

But again, Captain America has had a fair share of kisses with different women in the MCU. The fan-favorite character briefly locked lips with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, it was not out of romantic passion but rather a distraction while trying to evade S.T.R.I.K.E.

In Captain America: Civil War, Steve kissed Canadian star Emily VanCamp who played Peggy's niece, Sharon Carter, who is a secret agent and an ex-field agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. And it would be unfair to mention Peggy’s kiss with Steve in The First Avenger before the titular hero went to fight off Red Skull.

Natalie Dormer has recently appeared in Guillem Morales’ highly acclaimed psychological and suspense thriller The Wasp alongside 007 Skyfall actor Naomie Harris. Based on Morgan Lloyd Malcom’s play of the same name, the movie follows two women who have not spoken in years but when Harris’ character speaks it will have a profound impact on both of them. Malcom also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

During her promotional tour of the movie, the 42-year-old spoke with Black Girl Nerds to describe her character with her co-star Harris sharing that they have a lot in common. “What they have in common is they've both been trauma they've both suffered unfair trauma at a young age,” Dormer said.

The actor further said that the "children are innocent," and it is a great tragedy that we inflict pain and hurt upon them at such a young age. Their characters have fallen victim to this cruelty and betrayal.

The friendship of the central characters in the movie holds the same significance as any romantic connection. However, they are “heartbroken by each other. Their hearts have been broken at different points and um they're both reeling from that.”

The Wasp is set to hit the theaters on August 30.

