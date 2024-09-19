'She Does It All’: Adele Embraces Spirituality While Hoping for a ‘Perfect’ Second Child, Says Source

Adele is saying "Hello" to the other side of the realm! The singer is leaning into spirituality by using sage and crystals and making efforts to connect with her unborn child, according to Life and Style magazine.

The insider told the publication that the When We Were Young singer used to be quite against all this but then she got interested in crystals about a decade ago and Adele now quips it being her “gateway drug.”

The source shared, “Now she does it all.” The insider continued saying that Adele utilizes sage, mediation, and chants as well. She even uses tarot cats and pulls them each morning to get a picture of what her day would look like.

The insider also shared that she hopes to “add her brood” when her Las Vegas residency finishes. They revealed that the Grammy-winning singer is “more tuned into the spiritual side.”

The source told the outlet that she has employed a woman who is famous in Hollywood, to help to “call in” her “perfect child” and have a connection with the soul of her unborn baby.

She is, however, a little embarrassed about being “kooky” since she moved to California, says the source. They further revealed that Adele is aware that her friends in London think this is “ridiculous,” but the vocalist does not care as it is helping her maintain the correct mental space which is very important for her at the moment.

Adele having a desire to expand her clan shouldn't come as a surprise. She birthed her first child, a son, Angelo, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. As per the publication, after a year she started dating her fiance, Rich Paul, Adele expressed about having more children.

Another source revealed to the outlet about the songstress’s excitement for the upcoming phase, which is planning her and Paul’s nuptials and starting a family, even if that is not in the same sequence and this phase will seemingly unfold after she finishes her concert dates in November.

