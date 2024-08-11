Adele And Rich Paul Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About The Couple Amid Their Engagement

Iconic English singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner Adele has found love with Rich Paul. The singer and sports agent made their relationship public in the summer of 2021. Since then, they've attended several NBA games together, and Adele has mentioned Paul in a few interviews.

Recently, they sparked marriage rumors when Adele referred to Paul as her husband during a chat with a fan at her Las Vegas residency.

Adele and Rich Paul: Public debut, wedding appearance, and relationship insights

The pair first went public during the NBA Finals, watching the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns. Soon after, sources confirmed they had been dating for a few months, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noting Paul brought "his girlfriend" to the game to sit next to LeBron.

In September 2021, Golden Globe award winner Adele joined Paul at NBA star Anthony Davis's wedding in Los Angeles. She shared photos from the night on Instagram, including one of her and Paul cuddling in a photo booth. While she didn’t tag Paul, she added a red heart as the caption.

In November 2021 interviews with Vogue and British Vogue, Adele shared insights into her relationship with Rich Paul. She said Paul came into her life unexpectedly, making her feel calm and secure. Adele revealed they first met at a party a few years earlier, where she jokingly asked him, "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now." She described Paul as great, incredibly funny, and smart.

Adele and Rich Paul: NBA games, public appearances, and engagement rumors

The pair attended the NBA season opener, watching the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Lakers. After Adele’s first U.K. performance in four years at the London Palladium, they were seen leaving together in a car.

During her CBS special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele One Night Only, Adele spoke about her connection with Rich Paul. She described him as hilarious and very smart, saying it’s amazing to watch him work. Adele shared that this is the first relationship where she has truly loved herself and been open to both giving and receiving love. She added that it would be interesting to see how she handles challenges now that she feels so secure in herself, beyond just romance.

In January 2022, Adele and Rich Paul were seen laughing together at a basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Amid breakup rumors, Adele teased her BRIT Awards performance on Instagram, writing that she was excited to perform and chat with Graham Norton. She added, "Oh, and Rich sends his love " to address the rumors.

At the BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, Adele sparked engagement rumors by wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Adele and Rich Paul: Public appearances, love notes, engagement rumors

On The Graham Norton Show three days later, when asked about the ring, Adele playfully avoided confirming the rumors, saying, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"

Academy award winner Adele and Rich Paul have been seen together at several high-profile events, fueling engagement rumors along the way. They attended the NBA All-Star Game, holding hands courtside, and later enjoyed a basketball game where they were spotted smiling and laughing. Adele also shared sweet photos with Paul on Instagram, including a message that hinted at their close relationship.

The couple has been spotted out and about, including a dinner date at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles and a vacation in Porto Cervo, Italy. Adele publicly expressed her deep affection for Paul in an ELLE cover story, calling her love for him "obsessed" and discussing her desire for more children.

Rich Paul's memoir, detailing his traumatic childhood, moved Adele deeply, reflecting their strong bond. They also made appearances together at various events, including Paul’s birthday party and the 2023 Grammy Awards. Most recently, Adele was photographed wearing a large diamond ring while out with Paul, adding to the speculation about their engagement.

