Who Is Adele's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Rich Paul And His Relationship With Singer

Adele is one of the most famous celebrities of this era. The hitmaker garnered her fame at a very young age. She is one of the most respected artists in the industry. The Grammy winner made headlines due to her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2021.

The iconic singer surprised everyone when the rumors about her dating Rich Paul post her separation from Konecki, started going around. As per People, in 2021 the iconic singer and Paul made their first public outing together during Game 5 of the NBA finals. Since then the couple has been seen out multiple times.

Rich Paul is a very prominent figure in the world of the NBA. He owns Klutch Sports Group. Here’s everything that one should know about Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul.

The early life of Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul

Rich Paul was born on December 16, 1981, in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Benedict High School, a private roman catholic school. Paul grew up in a one-bedroom apartment that was situated above the R&J Confectionery store owned by his father.

After he finished his graduation, Paul decided to attend the University of Akron but transferred to Cleveland State due to his father's intestinal cancer. He decided to drop out of college after his father passed away.

Rich Paul used to sell vintage jerseys. He was trained by Andy Hyman, owner of Distant Replays.

As per the New Yorker, Paul wanted to be an athlete. He said, “Your heart is big, but I'm small in size” he added that he started to think like his father as an “entrepreneur and businessman."

Rich Paul’s professional front

As per Wikipedia, Paul met the globally famous athlete LeBron James in 2002 at the Akron-Canton Airport. His Houston Oilers Jersey caught the eye of the global sports star. Both individuals exchange their contact information.

Paul began working with James soon after he was drafted into the NBA. He worked with James alongside his childhood friends, Randy Mims and Maverick Carter. This group of four famously became known as the Four Horsemen.

In 2012, Lebron reflected on his and Paul’s relationship. He told ESPN Magazine, “He'd always kept it real with me, and I wanted him to be down with my team."

According to Wikipedia, once Paul joined James’s inner circle, he started to work under Leon Rose at the Creative Artist Agency. Leon Rose is a basketball executive, attorney, and sports agent.

He utilized this opportunity to the fullest as he expanded his network and developed lasting relationships which eventually helped him establish his own agency named Klutch Sports Group in 2012.

His agency holds utmost prominence in the sports world. The agency represents some of the most prominent NBA sportsmen including, LeBron James, Trae Young, and Ben Simmons.

Rich Paul and Adele’s relationship

In September 2021, the pair went Instagram official as the Water Under The Bridge singer shared a carousel post that consisted of a picture of her and Paul posing together.

The Send My Love singer told Vogue that she first met Paul at a party a few years before the pair started officially dating in 2021.

After the singer herself revealed that she was dating the entrepreneur, she has never been shy in expressing her affection towards him and revealing sweet things about Paul.

As per people, in the hitmaker’s CBS special with Oprah Winfrey titled Adele One Night Only, Adele expressed that Paul is very hilarious. She added, “ Oh, he's so funny … and very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

In 2022, Paul and Adele celebrated his birthday together in Las Vegas. According to the outlet, a video captured by an X user showcased the Someone Like You singer singing Happy Birthday to Paul during her concert at Caesars Palace. She said, “I love you more than life itself — we wish you happy birthday.”

Rich Paul's contribution to changing NCAA rules

In 2019, Paul changed the rule that required National Collegiate Athletic Association agents to hold a bachelor's degree.

This change happened after the entrepreneur negotiated for Darius Bazley to intern for New Balance instead of playing basketball for Syracuse University.

He also wrote an op-ed in The Athletic. He mentioned that NCAA restrictions prevented, “young people from less prestigious backgrounds, and often people of color, from working in the system they continue to control."

Rich Paul has three children

In June 2022, the businessman revealed to E!News that he is a father of three children. He also expressed that he was open to having more kids.

He said, “Oftentimes, as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they're walking, and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around, and that's the problem."

There's not much known about his previous relationship before dating Adele. However, he was once linked with Toby Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer. As per People, a source reported that Paul and Meyer first linked up in late 2018 and both were in a serious relationship.

Rich Paul’s memoir

In October 2023, the sports agent released his memoir titled, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing The Odds.

The memoir majorly talks about Paul's childhood filled with hardships. The book also includes his mother’s drug addiction and his growing up in a dangerous neighborhood in Cleveland. The memoir also spoke about how he had to grow up fast instead of being carefree as a kid and enjoying his childhood.

According to Today, the Grammy winner was impacted emotionally when she read her boyfriend’s memoir.

