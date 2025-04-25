Dragon-like scam takes place in Telangana as IT employee absconds after recent employment

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. The film, which has become a major hit, showcased a specific scam that now seems to have found a real-life counterpart.

According to a report by The Times of India, Rapa Sai Prashanth, a software engineer from Infosys, Telangana, mirrored a scam similar to the one depicted in the film. The man allegedly impersonated someone else and used fake credentials to secure a job.

Advertisement

Prashanth lost his job just 15 days after the scam came to light. His contract was terminated by the company due to impersonation allegations.

As per the report, Prashanth was recently hired by the tech giant after completing a virtual interview. He received an offer letter on January 20, 2025, but during his day-to-day work, his communication skills were found to be inadequate.

However, during the virtual interview, the candidate had performed quite well, which raised suspicions and prompted an internal investigation. The HR department reviewed screenshots of the interview and compared them with the photo on his company ID.

They allegedly discovered that someone else had attended the interview in Prashanth’s place. Following this revelation, Prashanth has since absconded.

Coming to the movie, Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, tells the story of a man leading a downtrodden life. Lacking proper education and relying on his friends and girlfriend, he faces a turning point when the latter leaves him.

Advertisement

These events push him to take a shortcut to success by creating fake certificates to secure a high-paying job. While he initially succeeds, things start falling apart when his former college principal discovers the fraud and gives him an ultimatum: complete his education or see his life crumble.

The rest of the movie follows whether he succeeds in turning his life around. With Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Kaydu Lohar as the female leads.

ALSO READ: 3 Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week, April 21-27: MAD Square to Guardian