Shell Star Kate Hudson’s Mother Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Gush Over Her Singing Skills: 'She's Worked Hard To...'

Kate Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, and stepfather, Kurt Russell, recently expressed their pride in her singing talents. Hawn mentioned that she admired her daughter's hard work and dedication to singing. She said that the Almost Famous actress has put great effort into developing her singing skills. Hudson released her debut album, Glorious, earlier this year. The 12-track album reached No. 3 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart shortly after its release. Read on further to know more details!

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell recently attended her Love-In Gala celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP on September 27, 2024. Hawn spoke with US Weekly at the event and gushed about her daughter Kate Hudson's singing skills, telling the publication, "Isn’t it great? She is successful, but she is also talented. She knows how to sing. She’s got talent."

Hudson has proven that she can entertain fans not only with her acting skills but also with her extraordinary singing talents. Her mother is proud of her achievements, as she told the outlet, "Talent is a very interesting thing," noting, "because you either have it or you don't really." The actress added, "She's worked hard to learn to sing. That stuff doesn't happen. It only happens with intention."

Hudson's stepfather, Kurt Russell, also shared his thoughts about her music career by expressing how proud he was that she pursued her passion for music. He noted that she has always had the desire to sing, but what impressed him was her decision to take action, saying, “What’s nice is that she decided to just say, ‘I’m going to do this’ and go spend her own money, go do it, and she’s good at it.”

According to the outlet, at the Love-In Gala, Hudson shared the stage with the legendary actor Martin Short, where they delivered a unique rendition of Frank Sinatra’s 1937 show tune, The Lady is a Tramp.

Oliver Hudson, her brother, who attended the event, remarked that his sister is a 'fearless human being.' He added, "I think as far as singing goes, it was the one thing that kind of stuck where it was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can do this. I have insecurity around it.'"

However, Oliver noted that she ultimately decided to take a chance, saying, "F**k it. Let me just take the shot, take the chance, put it out there." He found her attitude 'inspirational,' as it carried the risk of failure, stating that "you could fall flat on your face."

