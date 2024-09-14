Kate Hudson Reveals Elton John Told Her 'Wild' Stories About Her Father Bill Hudson: 'I Wanted Him In My Life...'

Kate Hudson recently opened up about her fond memories with her biological father, Bill Hudson, who was married to her mother, Goldie Hawn, from 1976 to 1982. The Almost Famous actress also shared how legendary singer Elton John often told her surprising and wild stories about her father, with whom he shared a close bond. Read on further to know more details!

Kate Hudson recently delivered a breathtaking performance at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Monday, where she also discussed her journey into songwriting during the panel. According to People magazine, while speaking with journalist David Wise, the actress recalled how Elton John frequently shared intriguing tales of her father, Bill Hudson with her.

As per the publication, Bill Hudson shared a strong connection with John and his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin. Their band, The Hudson Brothers, was signed to his label, Rocket Record Company and the legendary singer even produced several of their albums.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson Supports Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum After He Admits to Fathering Child Outside Marriage

The Marshall actress said, "Every time I would see Elton John, especially after Almost Famous, he would tell me these stories about how crazy my father was, and wild and n*ked all the time, apparently!" adding, "[He] liked to be n*ked. The stories I heard of my dad from Elton."

Hudson also reflected on how music played a significant role in her relationship with her father, revealing that she wanted him to be part of her life, noting that due to "complications" of life and other reasons, they had a "very tough" relationship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exploring Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Look Back At The Actress’s Love Life

The actress added that music became a way for her to feel connected to her father, expressing, "So for me, music was like Hudson, you know? The Hudsons, we’re just, it’s just all music." She further acknowledged that when she was little, she wanted to feel that connection with him, but "never got it."

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Kate Hudson opened up about her 'strained' relationship with her father, Bill Hudson, noting that he wasn’t much involved in her and her brother Oliver's life after he divorced their mother, Goldie Hawn.

The actress told the publication that while their past is complicated, "There’s nothing new there but love," adding, "I love him, I just don’t overthink it. It's a 40-year-old issue."

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson's latest dark comedy horror film, Shell, recently premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. In the movie, Hudson portrays the character of Zoe Shannon alongside her co-star, Elisabeth Moss, who depicts Samantha.