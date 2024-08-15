Kaley Cuoco Announces Engagement To Ozark Actor Tom Pelphrey After Two Years Of Dating: 'What A Wild, Beautiful Journey...'

Kaley Cuoco recently confirmed her engagement to Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The Flight Attendant actress first publicly announced her relationship with Pelphrey on Instagram in May 2022, with whom she welcomed her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie, in 2023. Read on further to know more details!

Kaley Cuoco shared a picture of herself in Instagram stories, in which she was standing alongside her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, as she shared the exciting news and announced her engagement with the actor, whom she dated for over two years.

In the photo, Cuoco flashed her sparkly engagement ring, and alongside, she wrote, "Amazing weekend." She also shared a short clip featuring the ring and wrote, "What a wild, beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me straight to you, @tommypelphrey."



The news of her engagement surprised fans, as Cuoco had previously stated that she would never get married again. She told Glamour magazine that she would rather have a long-lasting relationship or partnership before acknowledging that she would never tie the knot again. She was previously married to Karl Cook, and they announced their separation in September 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022.

The Debating Robert Lee actress added that she still believes in love because of the incredible relationships she has had in the past. The actress noted that she enjoys being someone’s partner and values companionship, saying whenever she decides to let go, someone new and magical enters her life. "So I do believe there is someone out there," she said.

In a previous interview with USA Today, Kaley Cuoco revealed how she met her now-fiance, Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco shared that she and Pelphrey met through their shared manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, who set them up in a very "Hollywood" style. The actress mentioned that Andrea told her they were perfect for each other.

The Last Ride actress said they first crossed paths at the Ozark premiere, where she was standing with her manager, and he walked in, and she heard his voice. She said when she turned around, it felt like love at first sight, with an immediate connection. She said it was like she had known him her entire life, admitting that now they are ready to build a life together.