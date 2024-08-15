Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Announces Engagement With Tom Pelphrey With THIS Cute Photo; See Here

It’s official: The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is engaged to actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple embracing, with Pelphrey showing off her engagement ring. The two started dating in May 2022 and share a daughter.

Pelphrey expressed his joy on Instagram, saying, “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.” The couple has often spoken about their deep connection and shared experiences as parents.

In a May interview with PEOPLE magazine, after the birth of their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie, Pelphrey expressed his gratitude for having a loving partner to share parenthood with. “Just two days with a baby in the house,” he said, describing the experience as magical, especially enjoying simple moments like stroller walks in the park.

He also shared his excitement for future milestones, including celebrating holidays and introducing their daughter to his family and friends on the East Coast.

Cuoco shared the story of how she and Pelphrey first met, revealing that their mutual manager set up their introduction. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other,’” Cuoco recounted. Their first encounter was at the premiere of Ozark, where Cuoco felt an immediate connection. “It was love at first sight,” she recalled fondly.

Recently, Cuoco celebrated Pelphrey’s 42nd birthday with a carousel of photos from their time together, prompting fans to join in the birthday wishes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It's Not Happening Before…': Demi Lovato Sets Age Limit For Her Future Kids To Pursue Acting