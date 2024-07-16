Sister Wife Murder Star Dia Nash Talks About The Advice She Gives Her Mom; Details Here

Dia Nash expressed that her mother, Niecy Nash-Betts, seems to be the most authentic version of herself in a long time. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine during the debut of Lifetime’s new thriller flick Sister Wife Murder, Dia shared insights into the advice she gives to her mother, who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly three decades.

Dia Nash on giving advice to mother Niecy Nash

"Sometimes [we’re] having conversations and I just be like, 'You don't care what them people think. We ain't got to care what them people think,'" Dia explained to the outlet, adding that she advised her mom not to pay any heed to detractors along their journey. "People are going to think what they want to think; they're going to say what they're going to say,” the star, who has appeared on-screen alongside her mother in the Netflix true-crime series on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, shared with PEOPLE.

Additionally, it seems like the 54-year-old star is living her life to the fullest right now. Dia confirms that "right now, she's probably the most herself that she's felt." Dia feels happy for Niecy since she has always encouraged her mother to embrace her true self. Before marrying singer-songwriter Jessica Betts, Niecy was married twice—to husbands Jay Tucker and Don Nash, the latter of whom is also Dia's father. It was 24-year-old Dia who helped Niecy figure out where she stands on the spectrum of sexuality.

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show back in 2022, the Claws alum shared, "My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?'" She then recalled how she quipped when asked this for the first time, "Black and your mama."

Dia Nash shines as Chloe in Lifetime's Sister Wife Murder

While their bond is stronger than ever, Dia revealed that she initially used a "fake last name" when auditioning for roles to be judged independently of her mother. "I want to do this as me," she recalled saying, but eventually decided to stick with her original surname because it sounded good.

Dia has taken on the lead role in Lifetime’s Sister Wife Murder, portraying Chloe, who falls in love with Pastor Caleb after attending his church for the first time. Their relationship unfolds, but beneath its surface lies a secret. Matthew Daddario, brother of White Lotus alum Alexandra Daddario, plays Caleb, with Ashley Williams and Ashley Dulaney also joining the cast.

