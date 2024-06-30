'It’s Not Fancy': Ariana Grande Slammed By Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Family For Calling Him Ideal Dinner Companion

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mentions of murder, and death. Reader discretion is advised.

Jeffrey Dahmer doesn’t need an introduction, and whoever watched the series on Netflix, knows who he was and what he used to do. One of his victims, Tony Hughes’ mother and sister recently reacted to Ariana Grande’s old comment on Jeffrey and slammed the popular pop star.

Years ago, Ariana had called Jeffrey to be her ideal dinner partner, and recently the songstress recalled the incident on one of the podcasts. This created a huge buzz everywhere. So much so that one of Dahmer’s victims' family members was upset and they responded to it.

Tony Hughes’ family member’s reaction

In a conversation with TMZ, Tony Hughes’ mother Shirley called Ariana Grande ‘sick’ and slammed the pop princess. She said, "To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did.”

Shirley and her daughter Barbara revealed that taking Dahmer’s name in public is kind of putting the victims and their families in the spotlight as they have gone through a lot of pain. They further stated that they think Ariana Grande should apologize publicly for saying such things. Barbara told TMZ, "Unfortunately until it happens to her and her family, she just doesn’t know what we have been through.”

Jeffrey Dahmer and Tony Hughes met at a gay bar. Tony was one of his 17 victims whom he kidnapped and murdered ridiculously. 31-year-old Hughes was a deaf person and couldn’t speak.

Ariana Grande’s comment on Jeffrey Dahmer

Ariana also has enough trauma to deal with in her life as after 22 people died at her show during the 2017 Manchester concert, she went through a traumatic phase. Recently, while talking to her ‘the boy is mine’ co-star Penn Badgley on his podcast ‘Podcrushed’, the songstress recalled a childhood incident.

Recalling the incident she revealed how she was taking a Q&A session when a young girl asked her ideal choice of dinner date (living or dead). To that, Ariana Grande named Jeffrey Dahmer. She shared, "I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger."

She further stated, “I was like, ‘Oh, you're so cute. Mom and Dad, is it OK if I give the real answer?’ And they were like ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him. Y’know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.’”

Penn laughed out loud along with his co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari at Ariana Grande after hearing her story and knowing how the parents of that little girl told her that they would explain who Jeffrey was later. Then, Grande further expressed that she would just sing ‘Problem’ and would go home.

Well, what are your thoughts about Ariana Grande's confession and Tony Hughes' family members' reaction?

