Gachiakuta Chapter 136: Rudo Meets The White Crow; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled 'Meet And Greet,' opened with Kyoka ordering a lockdown on Andio due to the circulation of a Terrorist Device, urging her forces to apprehend the target immediately. Meanwhile, Too Lily revealed the raffle winner would be determined by a glowing ticket.

This is then revealed to be Rudo's 666 ticket. He was then transported to the stage, overwhelmed by nerves. Too Lily created a private cocoon, then stunned Rudo by asking if he was Alto Surebrec's son, revealing her knowledge of his background.

Gachiakuta Chapter 136 will likely expand on Too Lily’s recognition of Rudo, potentially revealing her connection to Alto Surebrec and offering insight about the Choker Maker, the Sphere, or Rudo’s origins. Her identity as the White Crow should also be touched upon, as Rudo gains critical information about his next objective.

Meanwhile, Kyoka’s lockdown order may change the atmosphere within Andio, affecting the festival attendees. The investigation into the Terrorist Device could uncover who is carrying it, possibly being linked to existing characters. There may also be a shift in focus toward Semiu, Tamsy, or Fu’s unexplained actions.

According to Kodansha’s K Manga platform, Gachiakuta Chapter 136 is set to release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most readers will likely gain access on May 6, 2025.

The series took a brief break the previous week, on April 29, in observance of Golden Week in Japan. Gachiakuta Chapter 136 will be available via the K Manga app and website, though the service is limited to select countries and requires coin purchases for access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

