Thudarum Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal starrer packs theaters with 200K ticket sales, sets new record for mid-week; deets inside

Malayalam thriller Thudarum is showing no signs of slowing down at the Kerala box office. Its Day 6 performance has now etched its name in the record books. The Mohanlal-led drama has become the first Malayalam film to sell over 200,000 tickets on a Wednesday via BookMyShow. That's an unprecedented achievement for a mid-week day in Kerala cinema.

The Tharun Moorthy directorial has been on a dream run ever since it opened with a strong Rs 5 crore haul on Day 1. The buzz only intensified over the weekend, with Thudarum peaking on its first Sunday (Day 3) by collecting over Rs 8 crore. That still stands as the film’s highest single-day total. But May 1, a public holiday marking May Day, seems to have revived the box office energy once again.

While the holiday falls on Day 7, Wednesday’s ticketing data already showed fireworks by Day 6 evening itself. The film sold over 200,000 tickets on BookMyShow alone on its sixth day, setting a new benchmark for mid-week Malayalam releases. The corresponding gross from Kerala for Day 6 is estimated to be well over Rs 6 crores from tracked shows, and early estimates suggest Day 7 will likely surpass even the Day 3 numbers.

Cut to the film, Mohanlal’s role as Benz, a cab driver caught in a gripping narrative of honor killing and revenge, has drawn both critical and mass acclaim. His terrific performance, paired with a grounded and gritty screenplay, is resonating deeply with Kerala audiences. Thudarum has already collected over Rs 39 crore gross from Kerala in just six days. With the sixth and seventh-day totals added, the film looks poised to breach the Rs 45 crore mark soon.

With these new milestones, Thudarum has firmly established itself as the box office king of summer 2025 in Malayalam cinema.

