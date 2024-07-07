‘So Happy You Were Born': Love Is Blind Star Lauren Speed-Hamilton Pays Tribute To Husband Cameron On 34th Birthday

Lauren Speed-Hamilton, known for her appearance on TV show Love Is Blind, took to her Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 34th Birthday. Hamilton tied the knot with Cameron Hamilton after the duo met each other on season 1 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. As Lauren celebrated her better half’s birthday she wrote quite a unique message for Cameron, revealing 10 reasons as to why she loves him.

On July 3, 2024, Cameron turned 34, and his wife, Lauren shared a heartwarming post to celebrate this moment. Hamilton shared a carousel of 10 pages as she revealed 10 reasons to explain her love for Cameron. She marked all the reasons for which she felt grateful to her husband. “It’s my best friends Bday! 🎊🎊🎊✨💕 I’m so happy you were born! Here are 10 reasons,” Lauren wrote.

Explaining her 10 reasons, Lauren first mentioned the loving nature of her hubby, stating, “You are SO loving always taking care of us. And your FINE TOO.” Next, the superstar praised Cameron for being a devoted dog dad as she shared a pic of Cameron sleeping soundly in the company of their pet dog. She further referred to him as her, “forever plus 1.”

Lauren also took a moment to appreciate Cameron’s efforts to take care of her family and also for letting her take him on dates in the cheesecake factory. She additionally stated that Cameron is her travel buddy for their shared adventures. Lastly, Lauren thanked Cameron for always taking care of her as she expressed her overwhelming feeling of being his life partner.

A look back at Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s relationship timeline

Lauren and Cameron first met each other during the filming of the first season of Love Is Blind, back in 2018. The duo instantly connected as they mutually fell for each other. From there now things went forward in an extremely fast manner, as just five days later Cameron proposed to Lauren for marriage, to which Lauren said yes.

On November 16, 2018, Lauren and Cameron tied the knot. The duo decided to get married after less than 2 months of knowing each other. They got married before the show, Love Is Blind Season 1, could get aired. The couple in its 2021 interview with the Essence, opened up about the societal pressure to have kids at this stage of their life. Addressing the pressure, Lauren reaffirmed that they plan to have a baby as per their timeline, when they both feel ready for it.

"People every day pressure us about having a baby. When are we going to have a baby? That sort of thing. We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say," Lauren shared.

The couple later renewed their marriage vows on November 16, 2023. Talking about the secret of their lasting happy married life, Lauren and Cameron shared in their conversation with PEOPLE that they try to keep their married life fresh by traveling a lot with each other.

