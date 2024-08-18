'Respected Its Own Cycle': Elizabeth Debicki Reflects On The Crown Finale, Says It Reached Perfect Conclusion

Netflix's The Crown actress, Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the last two seasons of the show on Netflix believes the show ended exactly where it should have after its sixth season. As she looked back at the series, Debicki felt that ending it six seasons seemed like a natural progression and fit in well with the entire story.

Since its debut in 2016, The Crown has been highly acclaimed, winning 21 Emmys including Best Drama four times and receiving an additional seven nominations for its final season. As per People, the Australian actress complimented the show's creator Peter Morgan’s ability to bring about the perfect end of the series. She told the outlet, "I think it respected its own cycle in a way."



The MaXXXine actress continued, "I think there was a sense from the writing from Peter as well, that it understood its own end in a way."



She added, "He did an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey. I don’t really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly."

Debicki took over portraying Princess Diana from Emma Corrin who focused depicting her younger years during Season 4. She brought out Diana’s last period before her fatal car crash on August 1997. Therefore, according to her, the final part of this series is nothing more than paying homage to Princess Diana or being thoughtful towards bringing the whole story to a respectful conclusion.

She claimed that this is one television drama which had been planned right from scratch till its conclusion. She emphasized her belief that once audiences decide to stick with a show or program such as The Crown, they anticipate a proper ending, which she opined that it did not fail them.

Elizabeth Debicki starred in The Great Gatsby (2013) then went on to deliver impressive roles in The Night Manager, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). She has also appeared in Christopher Nolan's Tenet in 2020. Furthermore, she rose to fame for her performance as Princess Diana on Netflix's The Crown. Most recently, Debicki returned to the silver screen as Elizabeth Bender, a British film director in 2024 slasher film MaXXXine alongside Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, and more.

