Diddy's Kids In 'Crisis And Shock' As Rapper Faces Sex Trafficking Charges; Source Reveals He Spoke To Them 'Briefly'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to drugs and sexual abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly got in touch with his seven kids from jail, where he awaits trial after being arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but has been denied bail twice by the New York court.

A source with knowledge of Diddy’s situation told People recently that the rapper, who is dad to sons Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, and daughters Chance, 18, Jessie, 17, D'Lila, 17, and Love, 23 months, has spoken “briefly to family members and his children” via phone. The insider added that Diddy is “very concerned” about his kids, as three of them are minors and at least four of them have no available parents with them while he remains locked up.

Sharing the children’s perspective with the outlet, a second insider told People that watching them in this situation is heartbreaking, as Diddy is not Diddy to them but a loving, doting father. Combs’s kids are “in a state of crisis and shock” following his arrest, the tipster added.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, September 17, Christian was seated in the third row in the courthouse and was seen reading a copy of the 14-page indictment against his father, according to the aforementioned publication. When the judge ruled that the notorious party host would remain in jail prior to his trial, Combs reportedly turned to where his son was sitting and put his hand on his heart.

Combs, the Bad Boy Records owner, is facing accusations of forcing women to engage in long, orchestrated sex performances known as "freak-offs." The allegations by prosecutors also detail that the rapper allegedly used drugs like cocaine, ketamine, and oxycodone, as well as his influence in the music industry, to coerce or threaten women into joining the aforementioned activities, which allegedly sometimes lasted for days and were often captured on camera without the victims' knowledge.

Following his arraignment on Tuesday, Diddy’s lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, said outside the court that his client is going to fight the charges against him "with all his might" and is "full of confidence."

Combs is next set to appear before a judge on October 9 at 2 p.m.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with substance abuse or sexual assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

