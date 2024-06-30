Spice Girls Alum Mel C Performs With Orbital During Surprise Glastonbury Appearance; DEETS

A Spice Girls star thrilled fans by joining electronic music legends Orbital on stage at Glastonbury. On Saturday night, 29 June, the 90s duo performed on the Park Stage, where they greeted a very special guest. Towards the end of the set, Mel C joined them to perform Spicy, which samples tracks from the Spice Girls’ discography, including their hit song Wannabe.

Wearing a white tracksuit and light-up glasses, Mel C energized the crowd with her surprise performance at Glastonbury, where fans described it as 'epic' and 'iconic.' One fan even called her ‘the best surprise guest of the entire festival.’

Mel C lit the stage on fire with her performance

This marked the third consecutive year Mel C has delighted fans at Glastonbury with a surprise appearance. She performed Spicy with the electronic duo Orbital, consisting of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll. Orbital also welcomed Tilda Swinton, who began their set with a few words. Dressed in a white tracksuit she made the audience groove with her.

While fans could not keep calm, fans online went crazy and dropped some amazing comments. user X user Ama posted, “Orbital at Glasto. Oh, how I wish I was there for that! Tilda Swinton and Mel C were super cool surprises. I’ll be buying torch glasses right after this tweet is done. Supreme, ol’ ravers.”

For context, The Spice Girls were a British pop group whose melodies dominated global charts in the late 1990s. The group members included Geraldine Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Adams (later Victoria Beckham), Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton.

More about the band, Orbital

Orbital are an English electronic music duo from Otford, Kent, England, consisting of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll. The band's name is derived from Greater London's orbital motorway, the M25, which was prominent in the early rave scene during the early days of acid house.

This year marked the seventh time Orbital has performed at Worthy Farm. After dropping their first single Chime in 1989, their self-titled debut album was released in 1991, but it was their headline appearance at Glastonbury three years later that saw them take off.

Their latest album, Optical Delusion, was released in 2023.

