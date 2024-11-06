Stranger Things 5: Netflix Series' Teaser Reveals Episode Titles for New Season; Finale To Be Out in 2025

Netflix dropped the Stranger Things season 5 teaser on Wednesday, November 6, and fans are excited about the final eight episodes. In the first look of the series, the makers dropped the titles of all eight episodes, and viewers saw the title, “Stranger Things,” taking up the shape in its iconic red and black color.

The preview also gave the audience hints about what to expect from the upcoming season. Following the episode titles, a statement appears on the screen: "In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins.”

Stranger Things season 5 began production in January this year and wrapped up filming sometime in the middle of the year. The cast members posted a video on their Instagram accounts revealing the potential plot twists to look out for in the new season.

Sadie Sink, who plays Max in the franchise, opened up about working with the cast again by saying, “We’re just kind of savoring every single moment.”

In the next scene of the video, Jamie Campbell Bower shared, “Season 4 was big. Season 5 definitely feels bigger.” In addition, Finn Wolfhard revealed at the time that he was just too excited to return to the screens with the original four of the show.

Apart from the cast members mentioned above, other characters in the series will be played by Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Old Was Millie Bobby Brown In Stranger Things Season 1? Here's What We Know

Meanwhile, for the titles of the episodes, the list includes The Crawl, The Vanishing Of..., The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up.

Some of the titles mentioned above have even been used in the seasons before, such as The Vanishing of..., which leads back to the series premiere, The Vanishing of Will Byers. Meanwhile, the season 1 finale was titled The Upside Down, and the series finale has been titled The Rightside Up, drawing a parallelism among the episodes.

Stranger Things season 5 will return with all the original cast members and will be available to stream on Netflix in 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Went Out Of Her Way To...': Noah Schnapp Showers Praise On Stranger Things Mom Winona Ryder