How Old Was Millie Bobby Brown In Stranger Things Season 1? Here's What We Know

When Stranger Things debuted in 2016, it wasn’t just the unique, retro horror and adventure that captivated audiences; it was the young, exceptionally talented cast. One standout was Millie Bobby Brown, who portrayed Eleven, the enigmatic and superpowered girl with a shaved head and an intense connection to the show’s darker mysteries. Brown’s portrayal earned her widespread praise and acclaim, particularly for someone so young. So, how old was she when she first took on the role that would ultimately propel her into stardom?

Millie Bobby Brown was born on February 19, 2004, which made her just 11 years old when she auditioned for the role of Eleven. Stranger Things began filming in late 2015, meaning Brown was about 11 going on 12 when she portrayed Eleven in the first season.

Her age added a layer of authenticity to her performance, as her natural wonder and innocence shone through in scenes where Eleven was grappling with the complexities of the real world outside of the lab where she’d been raised.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Embraces 'Bongiovi' Surname In New BTS Post From Stranger Things Season 5

When Stranger Things season 1 aired in July 2016, Brown had recently turned 12, but she quickly became one of the most recognizable faces of the series. Her youthful age lent even more weight to the character’s vulnerability and strength, and fans and critics alike noted how impressive her acting abilities were for such a young talent. She brought a surprising maturity to Eleven, balancing fear, bravery, and tenderness in a character who barely spoke yet conveyed so much through expression alone.

Advertisement

As each season progressed, audiences witnessed Brown’s transformation both on and off the screen. By the time the show’s fourth season aired in 2022, she was 18, and her portrayal of Eleven had evolved significantly. Now, her character faced even greater challenges, showcasing a mix of teen angst and the trauma from her past, creating a far more complex version of the character fans had first met.

Brown’s growth mirrored Eleven’s journey from a frightened girl into a resilient, more assured young woman. The actress’ increased age and experience brought new depth to her portrayal, marking her as one of the most versatile young stars in television today.

Millie Bobby Brown’s age has certainly played a part in shaping her role as Eleven, evolving from a young preteen star to a seasoned actor by the series’ latest seasons. Fans have had the unique experience of watching her grow both in character and age, making Eleven’s journey even more compelling. As Stranger Things heads toward its highly anticipated conclusion, audiences are sure to witness Brown’s talent shine once more as she brings Eleven’s story to a close.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Called Then-Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Her 'Partner For Life'